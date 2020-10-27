FTSE 100 slips again as markets fret over coronavirus

UK stocks fell after the worst day in a month for global markets yesterday, with FTSE 100 investors looking past HSBC’s relatively strong results to focus on rising coronavirus cases and new lockdown measures.

London’s main stock index slipped 0.2 per cent to 5,778 points in early trading. The FTSE 250, which lists slightly smaller firms, fell 0.4 per cent.

It followed a dire day for markets yesterday when US indices tumbled between 1.6 and 2.3 per cent. They had been even lower for much of the session.

They were the worst falls in a month. The sell-off was driven by worries about coronavirus and signs that stimulus may not be forthcoming.

“With just a week before the US election, investors find it very hard to believe that any accord on further fiscal stimulus could be reached beforehand,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

“This, combined with the fast spreading of the coronavirus, keeps sentiment subdued.”

European stocks fall along with FTSE 100

Germany’s Dax was the biggest loser yesterday, plunging 3.7 per cent. That was after German tech giant SAP plunged around 20 per cent, having cut its revenue forecasts.

The Dax slipped 0.5 per cent this morning. France’s CAC 40 was 0.9 per cent lower and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.5 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s SSE composite index eked out a gain of 0.1. But Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.04 per cent and the Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent.

Economists have warned that new coronavirus restrictions risk will hit countries’ economic recovery.

Daniela Ordonez, Europe economist at Oxford Economics, said there is now “a material risk of a new GDP fall in Q4 in several countries”.

She said those that “rely heavily on social services or those that will reintroduce the hardest restrictions” are likely to be the worst off.