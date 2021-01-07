FTSE 100 shrugs off US chaos to open higher again

The FTSE 100 shrugged off last night’s chaos in Washington to open higher after yesterday’s record surge.

London’s premier index rose 0.8 per cent at the open to stand at 6,897 points.

The fast start came after yesterday’s session, in which the bourse picked up 3.5 per cent, continuing its best ever start to a year.

However, the FTSE 250 of midcaps slipped as markets opened, shedding 0.3 per cent to drop to 20,919 points.

This morning’s jumps came after Georgia voted to elect two Democrats to the US Senate, thus flipping the balance of the senior branch of the US legislature towards Joe Biden.

As a result, Wall Street pushed higher on hopes that a Biden presidency could see further economic stimulus packages agreed.

The Dow Jones picked up 1.4 per cent to stand at 30,829 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent to 3,748 points.

However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.6 per cent amid concerns that tech giants could face tougher regulation under the new administration.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Sentiment was generally positive on an outcome which is something of a double-edged sword.

“On the one hand, the new balance of power is largely expected to result in increased fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending, but it may also be accompanied by higher taxes and regulation.

“On the latter, the Nasdaq lost some ground as concerns for the effect on big tech begin to intensify.”

Around the world, global stocks also pushed up, with Japan’s Nikkei rising to a 30-year high.