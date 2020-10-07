FTSE 100 rises despite Donald Trump ending US stimulus talks

The FTSE 100 rose at the open despite a sharp sell off in US stocks yesterday after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks between Republicans and Democrats over the next round of fiscal stimulus.

London’s blue-chip index climbed 0.2 per cent to 5,963 points in early trading. The FTSE 250 was 0.1 per cent higher.

Read more: US stocks fall after President Trump calls off stimulus talks

FTSE 100 investors chose to ignore Wall Street, where stocks slid more than one per cent yesterday after Trump ended talks. The S&P 500 ended 1.4 per cent lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 1.6 per cent.

Republicans and Democrats have been at loggerheads for months over the potential stimulus bill. Democrats had hoped for a package worth around $2.2 trillion (£1.7 trillion). But Republicans argued the economy needed far less.

Trump ran out of patience with the process yesterday. “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he tweeted.

It appeared a change of tack for the President, who just days earlier had urged both sides to agree on a package.

Ending talks is a risky strategy for Trump ahead of the 3 November presidential election. Economists have warned that US households and businesses, particularly in sectors like aviation and hospitality, need extra support fast.

Yesterday, US Federal Reserve chairman made some of his most pointed remarks yet about the need for new stimulus.

Powell said that “the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller” than the dangers of doing too little stimulus.

“The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods.”

Confusion helps FTSE 100 and European stocks

However, hopes of a deal before the election are not completely dead. Trump sowed confusion with a series of tweets that showed he was keen on some economic support.

He tweeted: “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” He was referring to Nancy Pelosi, Democrat speaker of the House.

Read more: Fed’s Jay Powell: Too much stimulus is better than too little

He also tweeted: “The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!”

European markets rose this morning along with the FTSE 100. Germany’s Dax was up 0.3 per cent and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 was 0.2 per cent higher.