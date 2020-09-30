FTSE 100 rises as record slump in UK economy confirmed

The FTSE 100 got off to a shaky start this morning following confirmation that the UK economy suffered a record drop in output in the second quarter of 2020.

The blue-chip index dipped into the red as trading began, but had recovered and risen 0.35 per cent by 8.30am.

Global markets also tracked lower on Wednesday following the chaotic first US presidential debate, which turned investors cautious.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden clashed over Trump’s leadership during the pandemic, the economy, and the integrity of November’s election result.



Asiam markets, which are heading for their worst month since March, either deepened losses or pulled back from recent highs made after data showed China’s economic recovery remains on track.

The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.2 per cent, while in Japan the Nikkei shed 1.5 per cent. The Hang Seng bucked the trend, adding 0.91 per cent.

