FTSE 100 rises as Europe eases coronavirus lockdowns

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after US stocks staged a late rally and oil prices rose on hopes that economies could start to heal as countries and states lift coronavirus restrictions.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was 1.8 per cent higher shortly after the bell at 5,854 points after falling 0.2 per cent yesterday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 1.5 per cent.

European markets also rose after tumbling yesterday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.7 per cent. Germany’s Dax was 1.8 per cent higher and France’s CAC 40 climbed 2.1 per cent.

Asian stocks moved higher overnight as countries moved to reopen ravaged economies. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9 per cent. Chinese, Japanese and South Korean markets were closed for public holidays.

Oil prices have risen for the fifth day in a row. Markets been buoyed by hopes that storage space is freeing up and that demand will return as economies recover.

Brent crude rose six per cent to $28.90 per barrel. WTI, the US benchmark, rose nine per cent to $22.30 per barrel.

FTSE 100 lifted by oil price rise

The rebound helped the FTSE 100, with BP and Shell both up five per cent. Other risers included cruise firm Carnival and miner Glencore.

Even Ryanair and Wizzair rose despite reporting a near-total collapse in passenger numbers, after they said things will improve in the coming months.

“It is hard to be a raging pessimist when lockdowns are lifting in the next few weeks,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

Italy and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in the world, have both moved to relax curbs. In Asia, India and Thailand are easing some measures this week.

California, an economic powerhouse, said it might allow some lower-risk businesses to open as soon as Friday. Some states have already eased restrictions on shops and other activities.

Investors hope the lifting of lockdowns will repair shattered economies. Such hopes have helped them look past simmering US-China tensions.

They were ramped up this week after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said there was strong evidence that coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab. China denies this, as does the scientific consensus.

The pound recovered some of the ground it lost to the dollar yesterday. It was up 0.1 per cent at $1.246 as investors exited the safe-haven greenback in favour of equities.