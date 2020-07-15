FTSE 100 rises amid hopes over coronavirus vaccine

The FTSE 100 opened higher as investor optimism about a coronavirus vaccine grew after a Moderna treatment showed positive signs in a trial.

London’s blue-chip index climbed 0.8 per cent to 6,230 points. The FTSE 250 index of smaller companies also rose 0.8 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax index climbed 0.9 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was 0.8 per cent higher and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 was also up 0.8 per cent.

Investors found solace in a report from US researchers on American drugmaker Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine. It said the treatment was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.

“This is a key threshold for US regulators and raises hopes that the vaccine may be within sight,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

Nonetheless, China’s CSI 300 index dropped 1.3 per cent overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.6 per cent, however, partly boosted by the Moderna vaccine announcement.

FTSE 100 lifted by economic optimism

US stock markets were expected to open higher according to futures prices. The main Wall Street indices rose between one and two per cent yesterday after a shaky start to the week.

Earnings season kicked off this week in the US. Better-than-expected results from JP Morgan yesterday helped markets.

Investors are being pulled in two different directions by economic data and coronavirus itself.

The US is still regularly breaking records for daily new cases, causing states such as California to roll back reopening plans. Hong Kong has also said it will shut schools amid new outbreaks.

Yet the lifting of coronavirus restrictions around the world has boosted economies. And investors are largely choosing to focus on the positives, pushing the FTSE 100 to 25 per cent above its March lows and the US’s S&P 500 up 42 per cent.

The pound gained 0.4 per cent against the dollar, hitting $1.26 as investors sold the greenback as stocks rose. The euro climbed 0.1 per cent to $1.142.