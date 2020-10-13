FTSE 100 retreats as PM introduces new coronavirus restrictions

The FTSE 100 opened lower on Tuesday on concerns about the economic impact of the government’s new coronavirus restrictions.

London’s blue chip index opened 0.5 per cent lower at 5,970 points. The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.7 per cent.

In a Downing Street briefing on Monday, Boris Johnson, flanked by the chief medical officer Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, announced new restrictions as cases continue to rise.

London managed to escape new restrictions, while Liverpool was placed into the highest category which will see hospitality venues shut and social mixing banned.

Johnson said any area put in the high risk category will have these restrictions as a “baseline”. He added that extra conditions may be imposed depending on local factors.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC fell 0.4 per cent 0.5 per cent respectively. The pan-European Stoxx 600 shed 0.3 per cnet.

A set of sobering stats from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also did little to quell fears over the economic impact of the pandemic, with redundancies soaring to their highest level in more than a decade.

FTSE 100 investors brace for rising unemployment

During the Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, the Chancellor talked up the “comprehensive plan” to “protect jobs”.

He restated the new support for closed businesses in areas with tighter restrictions.

But as the furlough scheme comes to an end unemployment stats come into sharp focus once more.

The latest figures from the ONS showed that redundancies increased by 113,000 on the year, and a record 114,000 on the quarter, to 227,000.

The annual increase was the largest since April to June 2009 and the number of redundancies reached its highest level since May to July 2009.

The UK unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points to 4.5 per cent.

However the claimant count increased by a significantly less than forecast 28,000 compared to the expected 78,7000. “We would have expected this to start to show those coming off the furlough scheme as company contribution increases”, financial market analyst Fiona Cincotta said.

There will likely be a sharp rise as the government’s job retention scheme comes to a formal end and firms rely on the less generous Job Support Scheme. This will be exacerbated by the introduction of the government’s new tiered coronavirus restrictions.