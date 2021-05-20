FTSE 100 rebounds from worst day in a week as banks boost index

London’s FTSE 100 rose this morning as gains in financials and industrial stocks helped the index bounce back from its worst daily performance in a week.

The blue-chip index advanced 0.4 per cent in early trading, with home retailer Kingfisher adding 3.6 per cent after raising its first half profit outlook.

The index was further boosted by gains in banks, with NatWest rising two per cent as RBC upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “sector perform”.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also advanced by 0.4 per cent, as Qinetiq Group added 4.2 per cent after its pre-tax profit soared to £150m.

Read more: Flexible season tickets on sale from 21 June under new rail plan

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was home improvement firm Kingfisher, who rose 3.6 per cent, followed by Barclays, up by 2.7 per cent.

Miner Antofagasta and NatWest also rose 2.4 per cent and two per cent respectively.

Packaging firm Mondi was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 1.8 per cent, followed by GlaxoSmithKline’s 0.9 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, distribution company Bunzl and BT Group both dipped by 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Read more: FTSE 100 reshuffle: Are Royal Mail and ITV in pole position for promotion?

Around the world

Global stocks struggled for traction today after a jittery session on Wall Street where cryptocurrencies crashed and a hint of tapering talk from the US Fed drove selling in the bond market.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 closed 0.3 per cent lower and the Nasdaq was flat, signalling a recovery after each dropped more than 1.6 per cent during the previous session.

Both Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German Dax futures were up 0.64 per cent, pointing to a positive start to the European session.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6 per cent, but Japan’s Nikkei rose by 0.2 per cent.

Read more: US law firm eyes City skyscraper 22 Bishopsgate for new headquarters