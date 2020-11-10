FTSE 100 climbs after vaccine surge but rising unemployment weighs

The FTSE 100 rose on this morning after scaling a near three-month high in the previous session, but a higher unemployment rate kept a lid on gains amid fears over a faltering economic recovery

London’s blue-chip index opened broadly flat, but climbed 0.73 per cent to 6,231.52 by 8.30am. The midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.4 per cent to 18,925.19, boosted by travel and leisure stocks.

Global markets surged to record highs yesterday after Pfizer Inc said its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with German partner Biontech, was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial.

“The results of the Pfizer study are certainly welcome news,” said Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets.

“A 90 per cent success rate is certainly well above expectations, and as such is a very much needed beacon of light in what has been a dark year for the global economy”.

“However one swallow does not make a summer, and there still remains some way to go before life as we knew it a year ago can return to any semblance of normal, in the short or medium term.”

New data from the Office for National Statistics showed that redundancies in the UK hit a record high in the quarter to September, while the unemployment rate hit a four-year high of 4.8 per cent.

The Bank of England is predicting UK unemployment will hit a peak of eight per cent during the second quarter of next year.

Overnight, Asian markets largely rallied as traders welcomed successful data from Pfizer’s vaccine trial, but expected delays to any mass roll-out took the gloss off early gains.

Major Asian markets soared on the vaccine news before weakening later in the session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended up nearly 0.3 per cent after being 1.1 per cent higher in early trading, touching a 29-year high. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng climbed 0.87 per cent.

Chinese shares largely closed lower after new economic data signaled a roadblock to the country’s broader economic recovery. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.4 per cent, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.05 per cent.

China’s factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in October, indicating tepid upstream demand for industrial goods despite a broader economic recovery. Consumer inflation was also soft, easing to an 11-year low.