FTSE 100 loses one of its biggest components as mining giant BHP bows out

The FTSE 100 lost one of its biggest components on Monday as miner BHP was removed from the index, after deciding to unify its dual-listed structure into one entity in Sydney.

The business’s size was only eclipsed by AstraZeneca and Shell among its peers in London. Its primary listing moved to Australia, ending a decades-long arrangement that was put in place when London’s Billiton merged with its Australian rival BHP.

According to reports, the company is considering a return to its old dealmaking days, and hopes that the unification can help.

The arrangement was agreed by shareholders earlier this month. Airtel Africa, a telecommunications company, will take its place in the FTSE 100.