FTSE 100 slips as oil rebounds but uncertainty sets in

The FTSE 100 has slipped this morning as investors take note of a rebound in crude oil prices but uncertainty about the length of the coronavirus lockdown and the health of the economy sets in.

Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index was down 0.3 per cent this morning at 5,750 points after climbing more than two per cent yesterday. It had fallen roughly five per cent of Monday and Tuesday, however, as plunging oil prices rocked investors.

Read more: US crude oil inventories near all-time highs as demand dries up

The mood in Europe was lighter, however. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5 per cent. Germany’s Dax was 0.3 per cent higher and France’s CAC 40 had climbed 0.9 per cent.

Oil prices have found a foothold this morning. The Brent crude oil price, the international benchmark, rose seven per cent to $21.90 per barrel. WTI crude, the US benchmark, jumped 11 per cent to $15.20 per barrel.

Asian stocks were mixed overnight as uncertainty set in among investors. China’s Shanghai composite index was down 0.3 per cent and Australia’s ASX was off by 0.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 1.5 per cent higher, however. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.6 per cent.

The mixed picture comes a day after stocks rallied. “In the latter half of yesterday’s session, the oil market underwent a huge rebound, and that helped boost sentiment across the board,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Yet there is plenty of economic data out today that could threaten to blow stocks off course.

This morning, data firm IHS Markit’s closely watched purchasing managers’ index surveys are released and will give an indication of the health of the continent’s private sectors.

Later today, the US will release its weekly jobless claims figures. Figures from the last few weeks have been unprecedented, with 22m Americans making a new claim for jobless insurance in just a month.

However, investors have so far shrugged at economic data and instead chosen to focus on stimulus measures from governments and central banks.

Sentiment could be boosted today, then, by a $480bn (£390bn) stimulus package from the US Congress that is set to be passed today. It would take the US’s total fiscal stimulus to around $3 trillion.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said he sees a few catalysts for stock market stabilisation.

“One, stabilization in the oil markets; two, COVID-19 policy support; and three, economic normalization. Stocks could continue to move higher if we see more signs pointing the way to our upside scenario.”

Read more: UK borrowing higher than expected before coronavirus lockdown

In the currency markets the pound was broadly flat against the dollar at $1.234. The dollar rose marginally on an index against other currencies.

Bond prices were marginally lower. The 10-year UK Gilt yield, which moves inversely to price, was up 0.7 basis points (0.007 percentage points) to 0.332 per cent. The 10-year US Treasury yield was flat at 0.624 per cent.