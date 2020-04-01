FTSE 100 tumbles after coronavirus makes banks cut dividends

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open after UK banks cut their dividends following pressure from regulators and the US said hundreds of thousands of Americans are likely to die from coronavirus.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 4.1 per cent at 5,439 points in early trading. The fall came after the index suffered its worst quarter since 1987. Shedding more than 24 per cent of its value, the FTSE was pummelled over fears over Covid-19 in the first three months of the year.

Investors were spooked this morning by US President Donald Trump’s government saying as many as 240,000 Americans could be killed by coronavirus.

The announcement appeared to cement containment measures in place for at least 30 more days. Trump said the next two weeks will be “very, very painful”.

Asian stocks fell overnight following Trump’s statement. The sell-off signalled investors coming to terms with how long a global economic recovery might take.

Following the worst quarter for global equities since 2008, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index tumbled 4.5 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.5 per cent. China’s Shanghai composite slipped 0.7 per cent.

Dividend suspension hits FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 was also dragged down by the UK’s biggest banks. Under pressure from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Lloyds, Santander and Standard Chartered all suspended dividend payments. The banks also pledged not to buy back shares.

Barclays chair Nigel Higgins said: “These are difficult decisions, not least in terms of the immediate impact they will have on shareholders.”

Yet he said the move “is right and prudent, for the many businesses and people that we support”.

The FTSE 350 index of banks fell more than six per cent in early trading. HSBC’s shares shed seven per cent while Barclays and Lloyds dropped six per cent.

FTSE 100 investors were also shaken by the UK death toll rising its biggest daily amount so far yesterday, suggesting the worst is yet to come for Britain, The number of deaths from Covid-19 rose by 381 to 1,789, according to government figures.

The pound fell 0.7 per cent against the dollar to $1.234 as investors sold assets in favour of holding cash.

US stocks are set to open lower, according to futures prices. Wall Street also suffered its worst quarter since 1987 in the first three months of the year. The Dow Jones fell to its worst on record.

“New infected cases and deaths due to the coronavirus have hit new records yesterday,” said Charalambos Pissouros, chief market analyst at JFD Group.

“The switch back to risk-off at the turn of the quarter enhances our view not to trust a long-lasting recovery in the broader investor morale.”

UK criticised over low testing numbers

The UK government is facing growing criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has been urged to ramp up testing but figures have been stuck for a week. Just 8,240 people were tested yesterday, whereas Germany is testing around 70,000 per day.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick today told Sky News that Britain is aiming to increase the number of tests for coronavirus to 25,000 a day by the middle of the month.

“We now have capacity to test 12,750 people every day, we were focusing the capacity that we had on people in critical conditions, which was on medical advice,” he said.

The World Health Organization has said testing is crucial to curtailing the spread of the virus. Investors have warned that the only real data point that can ease the sell-off is a drop off in cases of Covid-19.