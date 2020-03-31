FTSE 100 rises after Chinese factories bounce back

The FTSE 100 has risen this morning after China’s factories showed signs of bouncing back in March after slowing dramatically due to coronavirus.

Britain’s blue-chip index rose 2.1 per cent to 5,680 points. It rose slightly yesterday after news that the rise in new coronavirus cases had slowed for the first time in weeks.

Investors have been cheered by the Chinese purchasing managers’ index (PMI) that showed factory output unexpectedly growing in March after plunging to a record low in February.

Nonetheless, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics that the figures did not mean the economy has stabilised. It said companies still face big operational pressures.

“The tone still remains understandably cautious but nonetheless the data does provide a sliver of hope for expectations of a ‘V or U’-shaped recovery for markets in the aftermath of coronavirus induced lockdowns,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

Oil prices, which yesterday plumbed depths not seen since the early 2000s, were more stable this morning. Brent crude was trading 0.6 per cent lower at $22.62 per barrel. US crude was up 5.1 per cent at $21.20 per barrel.

Prices have plunged in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia ramps up production during a price war with Russia just as a global recession curtails demand.

The FTSE 100 was also calmed by signs that the infection and death rates from coronavirus are slowing in Italy and Spain.

Jasper Lawler of London Capital Group said: “Investors are watching the coronavirus ‘curve’ bending lower in Italy and Spain. They are grim stats to follow but offer a glimmer of hope that lockdown policies work.”

The pound was down 0.6 per cent against the dollar at $1.229 as the greenback strengthened.

Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, rose as traders returned to equities. The 10-year UK Gilt yield rose 8.3 basis points (0.083 percentage points) to 0.412 per cent.