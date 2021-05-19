FTSE 100 drops as inflation doubles and miners decline

London’s FTSE 100 slipped this morning as a jump in inflation prompted fears that the central bank may tighten its monetary policy earlier than expected.

The blue-chip index fell 0.9 per cent in early trading, with miners declining 2.7 per cent on lower metal prices.

Official figures showed British inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5 per cent, helped by a rise in electricity and gas bills. Economists had forecast a 1.4 per cent increase.

“A successful vaccine rollout has paved the way for the reopening of the economy, and now consumers are eager to make up for lost time,” said Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“Surging demand and supply bottlenecks were always going to lead to a jump in prices. The big question is how persistent these forces prove to be and judging by economists’ forecasts, the jury is still out.”

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also fell by 0.4 per cent, despite John Laing Group surging more than 11 per cent.

This came after private equity firm KKR agreed to buy the British investor in a deal valued at around £2bn.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was property developer Segro, who rose 0.7 per cent, followed by Flutter Entertainment, up by 0.3 per cent.

Marketing group DCC and Imperial Brands also rose 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively, as morning gains were few and far between.

Miner Fresnillo was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 5.6 per cent, followed by Antofagasta’s 4.8 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, steel maker Evraz and Royal Dutch Shell both dipped by 3.8 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Global stocks slipped today as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from assets seen as vulnerable to any removal of monetary stimulus.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 per cent, while China’s CSI300 also slipped 0.3 per cent.

Elsewhere, S&P futures fell 0.3 per cent a day after Wall Street stocks slid in late Tuesday trade, unable to sustain gains made after bumper earnings from Walmart.

The S&P 500 lost 0.85 per cent yesterday, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56 per cent.

