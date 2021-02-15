FTSE 100 buoyed by vaccine rollout success as 15m get first jab

The FTSE 100 opened in positive territory this morning as stocks were buoyed by hopes that the vaccine rollout in the UK could allow Covid-19 restrictions to be eased.

The index was up 0.99 per cent 6,654.97, with wealth management firm St James’s Place leading the risers with a share price jump of 3.32 per cent.

Burberry, DS Smith and Ocado were all early risers, with gains of 3.16 per cent, 2.89 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.

The Prime Minister said this weekend that the most vulnerable groups have all been offered a Covid vaccine, with 15m in the UK having had their first dose.

