FTSE 100 bounces back as Fed announces additional stimulus

The FTSE 100 surged this morning on news that the Federal Reserve is set to start buying individual corporate bonds.

London’s blue-chip index jumped 2.44 per cent to 6,212 points, erasing Monday’s losses when traders were jittery on second wave fears.

The US central bank yesterday said it was looking to buy individual corporate bonds, as well as the exchange-traded funds it is already purchasing. It is part of a continuing effort to support the economy through the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 has also been boosted by speculation that President Donald Trump is preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan which would help to stimulate the economy through the coronavirus recovery.

Overnight, US stocks recovered to finish in the green after markets faltered in early trading. The Dow Jones closed 0.6 per cent higher. While the S&P 500 ended the day up 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq finished 1.4 per cent higher.

“There is nothing like a fresh round of stimulus to boost risk sentiment in the markets,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at Gain Capital. “Fears of a second wave have been calmed by the fact that the Fed has your back and that Trump is prepared to increase spending significantly to inject life back into the economy.”

FTSE 100 boosted by Brexit optimism

FTSE traders were also boosted by renewed optimism in the Brexit negotiations following talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU presidents.

Both sides pledged to push “new momentum” into their talks in order to strike a deal before the December deadline. Boris Johnson, who said both sides needed to add a “bit of oomph in the negotiations”, said a deal could be agreed by next month.

European stocks also pared back yesterday’s losses, as the pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.11 per cent in early trading. Germany’s Dax surged 2.61 per cent, while France’s Cac jumped 2.41 per cent.

Additionally, FTSE investors may take some solace in the news that the UK unemployment rate unexpectedly remained unchanged, at 3.9 per cent, in the three months to April.

However, the impact of coronavirus on the job market was stark. ONS figures showed the number of workers on company payrolls fell 612,000 between March and May and vacancies fell to a record low. Analysts point to the government’s job retention scheme as a buffer through the worst of the outbreak. But, “we can expect to see this start to unravel in the coming months as the scheme is gradually withdrawn,” says Cincotta.