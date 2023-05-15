Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

From millions to billions: The exceptional growth of Bango

Ray Anderson and Anil Malhotra founders of Bango

When you can count Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Verizon and Samsung as being among your clients, you know your company has made it.



No surprise then that Bango has won the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.



From an original thought in 1999 that mobile phones were going to be able to go to the internet and everybody on the planet would have access to the web, Bango’s founders Ray Anderson and Anil Malhotra worked out how to provide the means to bring the giants of telecommunications and internet content providers together.



Ray explained: “Around 23 years ago there were only about 40 million mobile phones in existence and about 40 million worldwide web users.



“So, our theory was, you might end up with hundreds of millions of mobile phone users and hundreds of millions of web users, and if they came together it would be amazing.



“We quickly realised that if the internet was going to be available to mobile phone users, people with content on the internet had to be able to make it available to users and, importantly, they would need a way to monetise it,” Ray said.



"I think we realised we were on to something because we started to find traction with some interesting customers like Mystic Meg, The Simpsons, Manchester Utd, GQ Magazine. These were early customers, but lots and lots of content providers said yes, we'd like to reach our customers through mobile phones.





