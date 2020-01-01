French union calls for more strikes in response to pension reforms

French union CGT today called for more strikes after President Emmanuel Macron used his New Year’s address to the nation to promise to push through his planned overhaul of the country’s pension system.



Macron said he hoped his government would find a compromise with unions on the reforms soon, but said he would not depart from the government’s principles.

Read more: Nato summit 2019: Trump-Macron tensions mar 70th anniversary meeting



Unions have been trying to force the President into a U-turn over the reforms, carrying out strikes since 5 December aimed at crippling the transport system during the Christmas period.



Addressing Macron’s New Year message, CGT boss Philippe Martinez said: “I was under the impression of having heard these words a thousand times.”



“I still do not see anything new in the government’s position. The alarm signal needs to be louder, we need strikes everywhere.”



Yet Martinez said his union would take part in meetings with the government on 7 January.



Macron wants to end France’s current pensions system, which has 42 different sector-specific pension schemes. In its place, he wants a points-based system for all.

Read more: Eurozone PMI: Economy mired in worst spell since 2012



“The retirement reform that I’ve committed myself to before you will be carried through because it is a project of social justice and progress,” Macron said in the televised address to the nation yesterday.



Macron’s government has rejected unions’ calls to cancel the reforms, but has offered concessions to a growing list of sectors.