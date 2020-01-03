City Talk
Friday 3 January 2020 2:22 pm

French police shoot knife attacker in suburb of Paris


French police have shot and killed a man who had attacked several people with a knife in a suburb of Paris, French media have reported.

The attacker, who was reportedly wearing an explosive vest, stabbed four people, killing one.

The attack happened in a park in Villejuif, about four miles south of the French capital.

The attack happened around 2pm local time outside a supermarket. Victims were seemingly chosen at random.


BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot.

Police have advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères park.

French counter-terrorism prosecutors are assessing the scene and authorities are trying to identify the attacker. Police said they were interviewing several witnesses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

