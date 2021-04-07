Free money: Claim minimum of £62 back from the taxman for working from home

Today is the day you can start claiming at least £62 back from the taxman if you have been forced to work from home this tax year because of the pandemic.

HMRC has confirmed that employed workers can now claim the working from home allowance for the new tax year (2021/2022) where they have worked at home for just one day because of coronavirus restrictions.

The £6 per week working from home allowance is worth £62 for basic rate taxpayers, £125 for higher rates taxpayers and £140 for additional rate taxpayers for the 2021/22 financial year.

Blick Rothenberg CEO Nimesh Shah said: “HMRC relaxed the rules last year on who is eligible to claim the working from home allowance. Before the coronavirus pandemic, a worker could only claim the allowance in limited circumstances where their employer required them to work at home and for that specific period only.”

In the 2020/21 tax year HMRC said people could claim the working from home allowance for the entire year if they had worked at home for just one day because the pandemic prevented them from going into the office.

According to Blick Rothenberg, the taxman has now confirmed the same relaxed rule will apply for the 2021/22 tax year.