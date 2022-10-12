Frasers Group nabs stake in JD Williams and Simply Be owner

Frasers Group has snagged a 4.5 per cent stake in online retailer and JD Williams owner N Brown, as the retailer continues to put its stamp on the UK high street.

The Sports Direct owner is now the sixth-largest shareholder of the Jacamo and Simply Be owner.

“We are always pleased to welcome new shareholders to the group as we continue to progress our digital transformation strategy to deliver long-term sustainable profitable growth,” N Brown said in a statement.

The retailer has seen its share price take a battering to the tune of just under 50 per cent over the past year, as apparel sellers have struggled with a consumer spending slowdown in recent months.

Frasers has snapped up a number of retailers in the past year, as it looks to diversify its portfolio of physical and digital brands.

Shares in the high street giant were down almost three per cent in late morning trading on Wednesday.