France will not take “slightest risk” with star Dupont at World Cup

France have insisted that it would be “unthinkable” not to treat Antoine Dupont’s potential return to international rugby this weekend with the greatest of care.

The Les Bleus No9 was forced off injured against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup where scans showed he had broken his cheekbone.

But just three weeks and an inserted plate later the 26-year-old could feature against South Africa in France’s last eight tie.

“There was no fallout from his injury and he was able to rapidly increase the pace of his training sessions with the physical trainers,” France team health manager Bruno Boussagol said yesterday.

“For the moment he will train normally but we will do this in an intelligent manner.

“The contact and stepping it up in training will be done pretty rapidly, we have three days to test him and to see his reaction.

“After every training session he will be assessed.

“In any case it is unthinkable that we would take the slightest risk to bring Antoine back prematurely into the team unless he is in full possession of all his capabilities.”

“Dupont has not complained of a specific pain or is undergoing any particular treatment.”

If France beat the defending champions South Africa this weekend they could find themselves in a World Cup semi-final against England, should Steve Borthwick’s men overcome Fiji on Sunday.

Wales take on Argentina and Ireland face New Zealand in the other two ties.