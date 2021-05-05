France threatens to plunge Jersey into darkness over Brexit fishing row

France has threatened to cut power to the British Channel island Jersey if the country’s fishermen are not granted full post-Brexit access to UK waters.

France’s maritime minister Annick Girardin told the country’s National Assembly that Jersey had unilaterally imposed restrictions on how much time French fishing vessels could spend in its waters.

Giardin believes that this is in contravention to the UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal, however Jersey has accused the French government of making “disproportionate” threats against them.

“In the [Brexit] deal there are retaliatory measures. Well, we’re ready to use them,” she said.

“Regarding Jersey, I remind you of the delivery of electricity along underwater cables…even if it would be regrettable if we had to do it, we’ll do it if we have to.”

Around 95 per cent of Jersey’s electricity comes from France, with diesel generators and gas turbines providing backup.

Jersey is asking for French fishermen to provide details on previous fishing activity as a part of the process to get approval to fish in the island’s waters.

Jersey external relations minister Ian Gorst said that of the 41 French boats seeking approval last Friday that only 17 were knocked back.

“We are entering a new era and it takes time for all to adjust. Jersey has consistently shown its commitment to finding a smooth transition to the new regime,” Horst said