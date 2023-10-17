Four Bills that will define the future of digital assets

Mona El Isa

by Mona El Isa, founder and CEO, Avantgarde Finance

Navigating the world of cryptocurrency remains a difficult challenge for investors and finance professionals, largely due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty.

However, the crypto and DeFi space has long grappled with regulatory ambiguity, leaving many firms uncertain about the legal framework governing digital assets.

A recent instance of this regulatory uncertainty can be reflected in an announcement from David Hirsch, head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit. Hirsch warned of impending enforcement actions against both centralised exchanges and decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols that fail to comply with securities law. However, the unclear nature of these laws and how they would apply to digital assets has raised a number of questions.

The ongoing high-profile cases involving Binance and Coinbase have highlighted the challenges in the crypto space. More positively in July of this year, Ripple Labs achieved a partial victory in a case against the SEC. The ruling clarified that the sale of XRP tokens through exchanges and algorithms does not constitute investment contracts, though federal securities laws were found to apply to institutional sales of these tokens.

Despite the still uncertain future, the news has sparked action within the institutional investment world. Leading financial institutions such as the London Stock Exchange are actively investigating blockchain applications, while Deutsche Bank is leveraging tokenisation technology for the management of cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets, and digital assets. Other established players in traditional finance include BlackRock, Fidelity, Schwab, and Citadel, who have all announced plans for crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

To pave the way for the institutional adoption of digital assets, clear regulatory measures are essential. Last year, over 50 digital asset bills were introduced in Congress, covering various aspects, from stablecoins to regulatory jurisdictions. Four of these bills stand out for their potential impact on digital assets.

Digital Commodity Exchange Act (DCEA)

Originally introduced in September 2020 and updated in April 2022, the DCEA empowers the CFTC to register and regulate spot exchanges for digital commodities. It extends registration options to stablecoin providers and sets recording and reporting standards. The bill clarifies the roles of the CFTC and SEC in regulating digital commodities and crypto securities offerings, setting a precedent for how these assets are managed and overseen.

Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act

This bill aims to establish a process for classifying digital assets as commodities or securities. Should the bill become law, it could encourage innovation by allowing crypto assets initially labelled as securities to be reclassified as commodities, offering startups a clear regulatory framework.

This shift could foster a more stable environment for new developments in the crypto sector, contributing to its growth.

Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA)

Similar to the previous bill, RFIA seeks to clarify the roles of the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in crypto regulation while enhancing consumer protection. It addresses digital asset tax treatment, equitable access to banking services for crypto firms, and stablecoin issuance by depository institutions. It also acknowledges decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) and proposes an advisory committee and regular industry reports.

Ultimately, this bill aims to establish a regulatory framework that not only fosters innovation but also safeguards the interests of consumers and investors.

Digital Asset Market Structure Bill (DAMS)

Introduced in June, DAMS aims to define the SEC and CFTC’s roles in crypto regulation and establish a framework for determining the classification of cryptocurrencies as securities or commodities. It outlines certification requirements for decentralised tokens, allows crypto exchanges to register as alternative trading systems, and facilitates broker-dealers’ custody of cryptocurrencies.

Collectively, these bills aim to create a more defined regulatory structure for digital assets, potentially shaping the future of the industry, attracting institutional investors, and ensuring consumer protection.

Navigating the path ahead for crypto

The SEC’s recent actions are reshaping opinions about digital assets, highlighting the urgent need for regulatory clarity.

Despite the SEC’s warnings of increased enforcement, the regulatory environment remains uncertain. While some in the crypto space are adopting a stance of resistance, a more strategic approach could be to use this period of uncertainty to deepen their understanding of the crypto ecosystem. This readiness positions the investment community to seize opportunities when clear regulations finally emerge. The ultimate objective is not merely to challenge the SEC but to collaboratively work towards improved laws that enhance the attractiveness and sustainability of the crypto sector.

This will provide a welcome sense of confidence to those in the crypto community and those with the potential to invest.