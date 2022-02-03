UK crypto industry balks at new tax rules for decentralized finance

Investors could soon be hit with a tax bill for lending and staking on decentralized finance protocols.

In a sign that UK regulators are tightening their grip on the crypto industry HMRC has issued new tax rules for decentralized finance (DeFi).

The controversial guidance published yesterday marks HMRC’s first step into the murky world of DeFi, an increasingly popular branch of crypto that offers decentralized alternatives to traditional financial services offered by institutions such as banks.

The crypto industry is up in arms over new tax rules requiring investors who stake tokens and lend digital assets to other users through DeFi protocols to report their activities to HMRC. The tax body said investors will need to consider the terms on which platforms offer staking rewards to determine whether which tax rules apply to returns.

Ian Taylor, executive director of industry trade body CryptoUK, accused HMRC, which classes digital assets as property, of taking an “inconsistent” approach to crypto regulation compared to other regulatory bodies including the Financial Conduct Authority and the Treasury.

“This inconsistent approach by HMRC creates friction for crypto investors, adds undue reporting requirements for the consumer, and creates tax compliance confusion. Stock lending is not taxed in the same way, for example,” he said.

Crypto UK raised concerns that lending or staking assets will be classed as a disposal by HMRC for tax purposes at the moment the tokens leave a users wallet requiring investors to report on the event.

“This treatment of crypto lending and staking creates an unnecessary burden for any crypto investor who will now be required to include details of any lent assets (in certain cases inaccurately determined to be ‘disposed’) on their tax returns and will have to carry out additional reporting which could require individuals to report hundreds or even thousands of transactions,” Taylor said.

“This is out of step with the Government’s stated aim for the UK to be open and attractive as a destination for investment and innovation post Brexit,” he added.

The rule change comes amid a crackdown on crypto assets by the UK’s regulatory community. HM Treasury has issued the UK’s financial watchdog with power to regulate advertisements for unregulated crypto products with the Advertising Standards Agency also labelling digital asset promotions “a red alert” priority.

Crypto has exploded in popularity during 2021 with the total value of assets locked into decentralized finance protocols at almost $80bn, up by 79 per cent this year, according to DeFi Pulse data.

Two of the most popular DeFi projects, AAVE and Curve, let investors earn fees by supplying crypto assets to the protocol. Aave allows investors to earn returns from lending assets to protocol users while Curve rewards liquidity providers for facilitating trades between users.

