Footballer Dani Alves sentenced to four years in prison for sexual assault

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves looks on at the start of his trial at the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, on February 5, 2024. Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, a former star at Barca and PSG, goes on trial in Barcelona accused of raping a woman in a local nightclub. Prosecutors are asking for a nine-year prison sentence, followed by 10 years of conditional liberty. They are also asking he pay 150,000 euros ($162,000) in compensation to the woman. (Photo by Jordi BORRAS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JORDI BORRAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Brazil and Barcelona footballer Dani Alves has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.

The 40-year-old was found guilty of assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2022 and has been in custody since being arrested for the offence in January 2023.

Alves, who must also pay his victim £128,000 in compensation and their court costs, has the right to appeal against his sentence.

A statement from the Audiencia de Barcelona on Thursday read: “The Court of Barcelona has condemned footballer Dani Alves to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault.

“The victim must also receive 150,000 euros and have their legal costs paid.

“The sentence takes into consideration that it has been proven the victim did not consent and that there is evidence in addition to their testimony that proves the offence.”

The former right-back is one of the most decorated footballers to have played the game after a career spanning 22 years and some of the world’s most famous teams.

Alves won nine league titles in Italy, France and Spain with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona, with whom he also won the Champions League three times.

He also won the Copa America twice and an Olympic gold medal with Brazil, for whom he made 126 appearances.

Mexican club UNAM Pumas cancelled his contract last year after his arrest.

Additional reporting by PA.