Food packaging giant Hilton thrives as pandemic changes eating habits

Hilton Food Group has surpassed expectations with a continuation of strong sales and volume growth, according to a trading update released today.

The group’s success was driven by their own expansion as well as the shift to home consumption throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hilton made strong progress across several European markets, benefitting from people eating out less throughout 2020.

Hilton is one of the leading specialist international food packaging businesses, selling products across 14 countries in Europe.

Higher UK turnover was mainly driven by red meat and fish volumes, while volumes remained high in fresh food at Tesco.

Chicken sales grew in both Sweden and Denmark and the group also benefitted from increased numbers of vegetarian and vegan products sold in Holland.

In Australia, Hilton successfully rolled out production from their Queensland site, but a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions has seen a return to more normalised eating habits towards the end of last year.

Expansion plans covering Belgium and New Zealand underpins the group’s positive trading outlook, with the latter on track to open towards the end of 2021.

Hilton Food Group said: “Funding is in place to cover the announced expansions and the group’s financial position remains strong.

“We will continue to explore opportunities to grow the business in both domestic and overseas markets.”

