Food in 30 minutes: Sainsbury’s is latest to strike delivery deal with on-demand app Just Eat

Sainsbury’s shoppers can prepare for groceries at the doorstep in just 30 minutes after as Britain’s second largest supermarket struck a deal delivery app with Just Eat.

With the Just Eat app, customers will be able to order items from Sainsbury’s and have them arrive at their doorstep in under half-an-hour.

The on-demand service will be available in over 175 stores by the end of February, and rolled out nationwide throughout 2023.

Sainsbury’s already has its own “Chop Chop” delivery service which promises to deliver up to 25 items in under an hour.

This comes after a number of outlets signed up with Just East, with the Co-op partnering in December, while other agreements have been penned with Asda, Booker and Greggs.

Sainsbury’s released a positive third-quarter trading statement last week saying they experienced a year on year grocery sales growth of 5.6 per cent in the 16 weeks leading up 7 January.