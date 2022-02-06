Flybe pilots subject to “unusually aggressive” confidentiality rules as airline prepares to fly again

Flybe is allegedly asking its pilots to agree to “unusually aggressive” confidentiality clauses.

As regional airline FlyBe prepares its return to the skies, pilots are reportedly subjected to “unusually aggressive” confidentiality rules.

Recruits have claimed they were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements to avoid sharing information about working conditions, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

“Pilots are key safety professionals who spend their entire careers seeking to turn the complex process of flying passengers, freight and mail to their destinations safely and efficiently,” Martin Chalk, general secretary at pilot union Balpa, told the outlet.

“Over decades, by sharing information and collaborating with other aviation system professionals, pilots have contributed to the creation of the safest form of travel ever.

“Any airline who offers such restrictions as part of the employment of professional pilots has clearly failed to understand this, and will not go far in our industry.”

After collapsing in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, FlyBe announced in November it would resume operations this year, choosing Birmingham airport as its headquarter, City A.M. reported.

The low-cost regional carrier said it would create 200 jobs in the Birmingham/West Midlands area within the next three years as a result of the move.