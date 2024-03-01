Five questions with Jenny Biggam, founder of the7stars media agency

Throughout the week, Ambition A.M. will pass the pen (or keyboard) to those eager to share the unfiltered stories fuelling Britain’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Placing the spotlight on the behind-the-scenes moments shaping some of the UK’s most exciting businesses, Jenny Biggam, founder of the7stars media agency, is the first to take part in our founder pen pal series.

Biggam – who is one of the three finalists for this year’s Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award – has shaped the7stars into the UK’s largest independent media agency following its debut in 2005.

Now, she gives us a sneak peek at what she’s learned along the way.

Why did you start your business?

I had enjoyed a great career in the media industry for a number of years but I just felt that it was time for a new challenge. I don’t think there was a real “lightbulb moment”, I remember lots of chats with a supportive network of people. And then finally deciding that yes we could set up an agency, and yes it would be brilliant!

Creating a culture where people are excited to come and work. The fact we’ve been named one of The Sunday Times’ top five best small companies to work for repeatedly is a massive source of pride. I’m in the office every day (yes, I know – such a dinosaur) and I just like to see happy faces and to observe our team developing and learning.

What do you hope to achieve next?

We have already proved that media agencies can operate in a client-first way, and we will keep innovating to improve transparency in our sector. Our latest work to develop a fully transparent programmatic media buying platform is another positive step, but we will continue to push to be the best we can be.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced?

The most challenging part about running your own business is probably the intensity of it. It’s very difficult to switch off, it’s difficult to take a proper amount of time away and you become very reliant on the team around you.

You take everything personally when it’s your own business. It’s easy to think that if someone leaves, they hate you. If a client chooses another agency it’s because they think you are dreadful. Of course, that’s not true – it’s just business – but everything feels ten times more personal when it’s your own business.

How do you define success?

Success is a by-product of the culture we have created. We attract amazing people as we have fostered a culture of shared purpose. I am so lucky to have such a talented and dedicated team around me – and some very loyal clients too. I am immensely grateful for that.