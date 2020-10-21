Fishing for likes: Facebook takes on Tinder as it rolls out dating service

Facebook is ramping up the pressure on apps such as Tinder and Bumble as it rolls out a new dating feature.

Facebook Dating was first launched in the US and 19 other countries last month, but will now be available to users in the UK and across Europe.

Read more: Love in a time of Covid: A guide to lockdown dating

The social media platform said the new service will help people find love through things they have in common, such as interests, events and groups.

The service allows lonely hearts to share Stories from their Facebook or Instagram account on their profile.

Users can also seek out kindred spirits by choosing to see other people involved in similar groups and events.

In a further twist on the traditional dating app, Facebook Dating also boasts a secret crush feature, enabling people to explore potential relationships with their existing Facebook friends and Instagram followers.

Facebook said its service has already racked up more than 1.5bn matches since its launch last month.

The launch marks Facebook’s latest efforts to crowd out rivals and become a one-stop shop for a wide range of online services.

Read more: Dating app Bumble prepares for IPO above $6bn

The dating app market is already flooded with rival services, including Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Grindr, which have enjoyed a boost in engagement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook said its dating service will offer virtual meet-ups, allowing potential paramours to date even if lockdown restrictions are in place.