Workplaces urged to crack down on ‘laddish’ football chat

Companies should crack down on workplace chat about football and cricket amid fears it excludes women, a top management body has warned.



Ann Francke, chief executive of the Chartered Management Institute, said sporting banter could divide offices and pave the way for more laddish behaviour.



“A lot of women, in particular, feel left out,” she told the BBC’s Today programme. “They don’t follow those sports and they don’t like either being forced to talk about them or not being included.”



In addition, Francke warned that sporting squabbles about topics such as video assistant refereeing (VAR) could escalate into more unsavoury subjects.



“It’s a gateway to more laddish behaviour and — if it just goes unchecked — it’s a signal of a more laddish culture,” she said.



“It’s very easy for it to escalate from VAR talk and chat to slapping each other on the back and talking about their conquests at the weekend.”

Despite her concerns, the management guru said she had nothing against sports enthusiasts and that she did not think gabble about games should be banned.



Instead, she argued that good manners should merely moderate conversation to make sure everyone felt comfortable.



However, sports journalist Jacqui Oatley branded the proposed crackdown a “terrible idea”, saying it would prevent people from communicating with each other in the workplace.



“It would be so, so negative to tell people not to talk about sport because girls don’t like it or women don’t like it, that’s far more divisive,” she told the Today programme.



Oatley said people should instead try to discuss sport in an inclusive way, and notice if others were blankly “staring into space” during the conversation.

Ian Tranter, employment law partner at JMW Solicitors, said that while workplace harassment was a serious issue, banning sports chat was “not only a diversion from the more egregious examples, but itself appears to be based on sexual stereotyping”.

“Furthermore, from a simple health and well-being perspective, shouldn’t employers be encouraging participation in sport and exercise? It seems 1 April has come early this year.”



