Firefighters tackle blaze at Blackpool's historic Central Pier

Around 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze which broke out overnight at Blackpool’s historic central pier.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 3 o’clock in the morning, with 10 crews involved in the effort.

One from the crews at the scene early on this morning at Blackpool pic.twitter.com/vDSfbYbH4R — Lancashire Fire (@LancashireFRS) July 17, 2020

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said that they found a ride and workshop on the pier on fire when they arrived on the scene, but quickly brought it under control.

Fire crews are still in attendance, incident commander Mark Winder said, but early action “has extinguished the fire to the extent there is no visible flame.”

He added that an investigation into the cause of the fire would begin as soon as possible.

Roads in the area had been closed due to the incident, but all have now been reopened now that the fire is under control.









Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

This morning three crews will remain in attendance and damp down the structure, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

Central Pier, which is one of the three piers that form Blackpool’s main attractions, was built in 1868.