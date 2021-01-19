Fintech firms top list of best London startups to work for

Fintech firms dominate the list of best startups to work for in London as investment in the sector picks up and expands aggressively.

Some 50 startups and scaleups appear on Otta’s Rocket List, which has been curated by Tech Nation and a handful of VC firms including Atomico and Seedcamp.

The experts considered a firm’s level of investment, the number of jobs available and their “corporate mission”. Collectively the firms have raised more than £2.1bn in investment and posted over 2,500 jobs in the past year.

Nearly half of the list are fintechs, including Revolut and Checkout.com which are hiring for the most roles – 79 and 68 respectively – with the neobank appearing on the list three years in a row.

“This industry affords people the opportunity to work on a diverse range of work and the impact of that work is immense as the products and solutions created become things that are used in people’s everyday lives,” Jim MacDougall, VP of People at Revolut said.

In 2020 alone London’s fintech community raised a staggering $4.3bn (£3.17bn), according to data from Dealroom, after a dramatic acceleration in digital adoption amid the pandemic.

Some of the biggest funding rounds this year have been the big fintech players such as Revolut’s $500m Series D round.

“Fintech companies typically work well with side-steppers – people moving into the space from other sectors – so job-seekers shouldn’t be intimidated by the expertise within the sector,” said Christian Gabriel, chief executive and co-founder of equity management platform Capdesk. “Our workforce is made up of people with diverse career backgrounds, and it’s this diversity that enables us to thrive.”