Finimize and Charles Schwab to Deliver Educational Investment Content to International Investors

Financial information platform Finimize today announced a strategic collaboration with Charles Schwab to deliver educational investment content to international retail investors looking to access US markets. The initiative combines Finimize’s expertise in engaging modern investors with Charles Schwab’s trusted investment guidance.

The collaboration will deliver customised educational content guides and webinars to Finimize’s community of over 1.1 million retail investors worldwide. Content will be hosted on dedicated Charles Schwab pages within Finimize’s website, with webinar recordings published on Finimize’s YouTube channel.

This effort builds on successful previous collaborations, including webinars and content at Finimize’s Modern Investor Summit 2024 that enjoyed strong engagement from Finimize’s international community.

Addressing the international investor education gap

The partnership addresses the growing educational needs of retail investors. Finimize’s Q3 Modern Investor Pulse survey revealed that 44% of retail investors have reduced everyday spending to free up investment capital, demonstrating their serious commitment to making informed investment decisions.

“When investors are cutting everyday spending to fund their investment goals, they want to ensure every decision is well-informed,” said Carl Hazeley, CEO at Finimize. “This collaboration addresses that need by combining our deep understanding of what modern investors want with Charles Schwab’s decades of investment expertise to deliver educational content that truly empowers international investors.”

Elaine Ball, Managing Director at Charles Schwab, said: “At Charles Schwab, we believe that empowering individuals with knowledge is the foundation of successful investing, and we are committed to providing accessible, high-quality educational resources that help investors worldwide confidently navigate the complexities of global markets. By joining forces with Finimize, we are broadening our reach to bring these resources to an even wider community of engaged retail investors, enabling more individuals to benefit from our innovative channels and tailored support throughout their investment journeys.”

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared commitment to investor education and democratising access to financial knowledge. Charles Schwab’s established reputation for investor guidance, combined with Finimize’s expertise in engaging international retail investors, creates a powerful platform for delivering educational content at scale.

About Finimize

Finimize empowers retail investors with concise insights from world-class analysts. With over one million subscribers to its newsletter and mobile app, Finimize boasts one of the largest retail investor communities globally. Finimize for Business supports over 350 financial institutions in engaging modern investors. Through its network of partners, Finimize content reaches over 40 million individual investors worldwide.

