Fighting fit: HR development Mind Gym profit more-than doubles

Aim-listed HR development firm Mind Gym has posted a half year profit of £3.9m, up from £1.1m in the same six-month period to 30 September 2018.

The company, which describes itself as “the global provider of human capital and business improvement solution” also saw revenue jump from £19.4m to £23.9m year-on-year.

Half-year revenue was ahead of expectations at the human resources development company said that was driven by both higher repeat revenue and winning new clients.

Mind Gym uses behavioural science to encourage its client’s staff to go about work differently and approach problems in innovative ways.

An Interim dividend of 0.9p per share will be paid in January, up from a 0.8p interim dividend for the period prior.

Mind Gym chief executive Octavius Black said his company was on-track to deliver on short-and-medium term objectives and was exploiting the trend of companies actively curating the correct corporate culture:

“Company bosses are increasingly turning to corporate culture as a strategic tool to drive performance.

“Our strong revenue growth in the first half shows that leading businesses are choosing our proven behavioural science-based solutions over traditional alternatives”.