FERM FOOD Acquires Orkla’s Former Site and Scales Up: Up to 20,000 Tonnes of Fermented Ingredients Per Year

Danish ingredient producer FERM FOOD is acquiring Orkla’s former manufacturing site in Skovlund, Denmark, effective 1 April 2026. The acquisition provides new production facilities to expand the output of fermented plant-based ingredients for the food industry — driven by export demand that has emerged faster than expected.

“We have outgrown our current facilities. With the Skovlund site, we can supply many more food manufacturers in Denmark and abroad. Global interest has developed faster than we expected — and that is why we are scaling up now,” says Jens Legarth, CEO of FERM FOOD.

Once fully ramped up, the new fermentation facility is expected to reach an annual capacity of up to 20,000 tonnes, depending on product mix, in addition to FERM FOOD’s existing capacity in Denmark (Vejen).

More functionality – fewer additives

Food manufacturers are seeking more natural ingredients that deliver functionality without expanding the ingredient list. FERM FOOD’s fermented ingredients are developed to help extend shelf life, enhance food safety and improve binding properties — while also adding nutritional value in the form of protein, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre to finished products.

“Our fermentation technology makes it possible to use fermentation in everyday foods. It offers manufacturers a more natural ingredient solution with functionality — and a way for consumers to benefit from fermentation in mainstream products,” says Jens Legarth.

Already used in everyday products

FERM FOOD’s ingredients are already used in a range of product categories found in foodservice and in retail.

“Our ingredients are used in everyday products such as bread, ready-to-eat legumes, hybrid meat products, plant-based alternatives, binders and salads. With the Skovlund site, we are scaling up to supply fermentation-based ingredients to many more manufacturers and categories,” says Jens Legarth.

Industrial biotechnology at a global scale

Production is based on solid-state fermentation and a carefully selected mix of lactic acid bacteria. The parent company, Fermentationexperts A/S, has patented the technology and operates factories in the USA, Malaysia, Denmark and Ukraine to produce plant protein at scale. Experience from international large-scale production is part of the foundation for FERM FOOD’s 2019 launch and the company’s current scale-up.

FACTS

Location: Nørremarken 19 and 23, Skovlund, 6823 Ansager, Denmark

Nørremarken 19 and 23, Skovlund, 6823 Ansager, Denmark Acquisition date: 1 April 2026

1 April 2026 Expected capacity: Up to 20,000 tonnes/year (depending on product mix) — in addition to existing capacity in Vejen, Denmark

Up to 20,000 tonnes/year (depending on product mix) — in addition to existing capacity in Vejen, Denmark Products: Fermented legumes, rapeseed press cake, kernels, oats, buckwheat, wheat and binders for food applications

Fermented legumes, rapeseed press cake, kernels, oats, buckwheat, wheat and binders for food applications Technology: Solid-state fermentation using lactic acid bacteria is a mild processing step to break down unwanted compounds and form natural bioactive compounds that contribute to functionality in foods

Solid-state fermentation using lactic acid bacteria is a mild processing step to break down unwanted compounds and form natural bioactive compounds that contribute to functionality in foods Applications: Bread and bakery, hybrid meat, plant-based foods, salads, snacks, ready meals, etc.

Bread and bakery, hybrid meat, plant-based foods, salads, snacks, ready meals, etc. Functionality: Extended shelf life, improved binding capacity, higher viscosity, better water-binding capacity, and added nutritional value through higher digestibility and improved availability of protein, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre in finished products.

About FERM FOOD

FERM FOOD is a Danish producer of fermented plant-based ingredients for the food industry. The company uses solid-state fermentation with lactic acid bacteria to develop functional ingredients for direct use in everyday foods. FERM FOOD works to enable more natural and economically sustainable solutions across the value chain — from field to fork.

Jens Legarth (CEO), Rikke Matthiesen (CSO), and Torbjørn Tyndkjær-Thomsen (Food u0026amp; Process Developer) at FERM FOOD’s new production facilities. Company Logo