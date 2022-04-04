Female workers at Revolut paid 25 per cent less than men

Revolut, one of the UK’s biggest fintech firms, pays its male workers on average a more than 50 per cent higher bonus than its female employees, it announced today.

The company, known for its blue-purple debit card, also pays men a 25.2 per cent higher hourly rate compared to women.

For every £1 men are paid at the company, women receive 75p.

Last year, Revolut’s median gender bonus gap was a shade over 60 per cent and its hourly pay gap was 31.3 per cent.

“This year’s UK gender pay gap Report demonstrates that we must do more to ensure women are provided with fair and equitable opportunities here at Revolut,” Nik Storonsky, chief executive and co-founder of Revolut, said.

“As chief executive, it’s my duty to make this a reality, so that next year and in the years following, we can report an ever greater reduction in our gender pay gap,” he added.