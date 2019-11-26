FCA to ban marketing of mini-bonds

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today set out to ban the mass marketing of speculative mini-bonds to ordinary consumers.

The watchdog said the unregulated bonds could cause harm to amateur investors.

“We remain concerned at the scope for promotion of mini-bonds to retail investors who do not have the experience to assess and manage the risks involved,” FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said.

“This risk is heightened by the arrival of the ISA season at the end of the tax year, since it is quite common for mini-bonds to have ISA status, or to claim such even though they do not have the status.”

Mini-bonds have come under scrutiny since the collapse of London Capital & Finance, which saw thousands of ordinary investors lose the money they had invested.

