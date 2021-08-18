FCA raises equity crowdfunding concerns in letter to CEOs

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has written to the CEOs of equity crowdfunding platforms, to warn them that consumers are still making “inappropriate” investments despite existing marketing restrictions.

The financial watchdog said that advances in technology have made investing more accessible but, as a result, “too many consumers are still investing in inappropriate high-risk investments which do not meet their needs.”

“We are concerned that too many consumers simply ‘click through’ this process, without sufficient verification by firms, and do not understand the risks of how they have been categorised.”

Another concern the regulator expressed was that of consumers holding over 10 per cent of their investment portfolio in such investments, “which could pose a significant risk of harm”.

Investor marketing restrictions have been in place within the equity crowdfunding space for a number of years and similar rules were subsequently introduced for peer-to-peer lending platforms in 2019.

The FCA said that equity crowdfunding platforms must ensure that investors understand the risks and make it clear what analysis and due diligence has been undertaken on the borrowers.

“You must be mindful of conflicts of interest between businesses who are raising money and consumers investing money,” the FCA added.

The FCA said that it will be monitoring firms’ activities and will hold senior managers to account for their firm’s actions.

The “Dear CEO” letter, which was sent out on 2 July but published this week, comes as the FCA considers bringing in tougher rules on the promotion of investments which it categorises as “high-risk”.

“Our rules on client categorisation (as ‘restricted’, ‘high-net-worth’ or ‘sophisticated’ investor) play a key role in protecting consumers,” the FCA said.

The “inadequate oversight” of appointed representatives was highlighted by the FCA in their letter as another point of concern.

The practice refers to unregulated firms operating under the regulatory umbrella of an FCA-authorised firm, which assumes responsibility for their compliance.

“We are concerned that consumers may be inappropriately exposed to high-risk investments, fraud, and scams due to inadequate oversight by firms of the activities of their appointed representatives,” the FCA said.

The watchdog said it has recently consulted on introducing a new flat fee of £250 per appointed representative to fund its work on addressing the issue.

“We will be seeking assurances from the chief executives of firms with, or seeking to appoint, appointed representatives that they have robust systems and controls to oversee the activities of their appointed representatives,” the FCA said.

The regulator also raised concerns around fraud and investment scams and said that firms need to have appropriate safeguards in place.