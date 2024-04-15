Fashion brand loved by celebrities and known for £110 t-shirts to open second store in Soho

A street wear brand which has been worn by celebrities such as Justin Bieber is opening its second ever store globally in Soho, London, a boost for the capital’s West End shopping district.

Represent, a luxury British streetwear brand founded by brothers George and Michael Heaton in 2011, has just one other brick-and-mortar store, which is located in Los Angeles.

The brand, which charges over £100 for a t-shirt, is stocked in the likes of Flannels, Selfridges and Harrods, but its new 5,000 sq ft site will be its first standalone store in Britain.

Represent’s new space will be 5,000 sq ft set across two floors and will be located at 135 Wardour Street.

Paul Spencer chief executive said: “We are excited to launch our London flagship store in the heart of Soho. Following our successful opening in LA, our London debut in early 2025 will be our biggest opening to date.

“For us, London is not just the country’s capital, but also a culture and fashion landmark for the whole of Europe, with more international footfall than anywhere else in the UK.”

He added: “As a British brand, it only makes sense to showcase our collections to the international market there. Having started online over 12 years ago, we have built a global community with a thirst for every pillar of our brand, so now to be able to showcase REPRESENT in our own London store is an incredibly proud moment for the brand.”

The popular designer turned over $100m (£80m) last year.

Sarah Goldman, head of retail at GPE, the FTSE landlord leasing out the building said: “We are thrilled that Represent has chosen 135 Wardour Street for their London debut. This will be their second standalone store worldwide, hot on the heels of their LA opening.

“Vogue hailed them as the ‘global contemporary brand’ last year, and we have no doubt that the luxury streetwear brand will sit well among the local retail offer adjacent to brands including Supreme, Stussy and Ami; the area’s appeal is clearly fast becoming the key location for all the newest streetwear brands.”