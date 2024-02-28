Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Up to $1k in Bonus Bets for 10 Days on NBA, NHL + more

One of the newest sportsbooks in the United States, Fanatics Sportsbook, is offering all new customers the opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of their first ten days as a player.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code promises to match new customers’ first wager for the first ten days of holding an account, up to a maximum of $100 per day.

Customers who place a first bet of $100 on odds of -200 or greater for the first ten days after registration will earn $1,000 in bonus bets, matched by Fanatics Sportsbook.

This is a unique sportsbook promo from one of the top betting sites in the United States, allowing users to claim as many as ten matched bonuses. With plenty of NBA and NHL action over the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to get started.

Read on to learn how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Fanatics Sportsbook Legal States

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter your personal details on the registration form to create an account. Make your first deposit and opt-in to the welcome promo. Place a first bet of up to $100 to earn a 100% matched bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook. Repeat this process for the first 10 days of holding an account with Fanatics Sportsbook to receive up to a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy