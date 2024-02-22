Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get up to $100 in Bonus Bets for 10 Days on the NBA and Lakers vs. Warriors

Sports bettors looking for an exciting bonus to claim look no further than Fanatics. Sign up to the sportsbook to claim the Fanatics promo code offering up to $100 in Bonus Bets for 10 days. If you want to find out more and get the offer for yourself, keep reading below as we look into the offer in more detail and how to claim it.

Fanatics Promo Code

If you are looking for a new sportsbook to take up your sports betting activities, now is the best time to register at Fanatics. New customers can take advantage of the Fanatics promo code and claim up to $100 worth of bonus bets for 10 days when they create an account and bet up to $100 each day. Sign in and play daily to claim your bonus bets and enjoy all of the exciting features, markets, and odds the platform offers.

How to Claim the Fanatics Bonus Code

Claiming your Fanatics bonus code from the site could not be easier. We have provided below a simple guide to help you get started.

Click the link provided to be taken to the Fanatics sign-up page.

Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Create a unique, memorable username and password combination

Sign in and bet up to $100 each day.

Receive your bet amount back in bonus bets consistently each day you play for 10 days.

Enjoy!

Fanatics Mobile Betting

If you reside in any of the legal states in which Fanatics Sportsbook operates, you can also experience this fantastic platform via the dedicated mobile app. Available to download across iOS and Android devices, experience everything the site has to offer at the ultimate convenience. Also a great way to play at Fanatics if you do not have access to a desktop. Players will find all of the same stunning graphics, competitive odds and large range of sports betting markets at the Fanatics mobile app.

Fanatics Legal States

Fanatics is legal to operate in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy