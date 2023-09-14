Failure to scrap nutrient neutrality rules a ‘national disgrace’, say housebuilders

Plans to scrap rules which prevent developers polluting waterways and wetlands during and after construction were last month voted down.

The government’s failure to scrap rules on so-called nutrient neutrality which have limited the construction of new homes are a “national disgrace”, a housebuilding body has said.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove outlined plans last month to get rid of measures which prevent developers polluting waterways and wetlands during and after construction – known as nutrient neutrality.

But the measure, which ministers claimed would see thousands more homes built, failed to pass through parliament after Labour peers voted it down in the House of Lords.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the House Building Federation, told City A.M. the vote was a “damning indictment that politicians have completely failed to find a solution”.

He said: “Extending the ban will do nothing to improve the shocking state of our rivers, but will exacerbate our housing crisis still further.

“With growing waiting lists, a generation unable to buy, local economies damaged, and jobs lost, the mishandling of this issue is a national disgrace.”

Bartek Stainszewski, senior researcher at think tank Bright Blue, which has a focus on housebuilding, added: “While nutrient pollution in this country is a serious problem, new homes are not the cause of it – they are only responsible for around five per cent.

“It is disappointing that Labour decided to not to support the policy, particularly after some positive talk surrounding the housing crisis.

“Both parties need to continue to explore new avenues to enable more housebuilding in desirable areas and tackle intergenerational inequality stemming from the housing crisis.”

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary Angela Rayner accused the Tories of attempting to score “cheap political points” on nutrient neutrality by loosening environmental protections, while insisting Labour were committed to “serious reform” on the housing crisis, “not at the expense of rivers”.

She said: “We stand ready to sit down with the government, housebuilders and environmental groups to agree on a workable solution to build the homes we need.

“If they refuse this opportunity, ministers have only themselves to blame.”

But Gove hit back, saying: “Labour’s decision to block our plan to build 100,000 more homes is yet another example of Labour playing short term politics.

“We are focused on the long term interests of the British people. At every opportunity Sir Keir Starmer takes the easy way out rather than doing what is right.”