Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all down in dozens of countries

Social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all been down for three hours, in a major outage reported by users across dozens of countries.

In a very bad day for parent company Facebook, its shares were down 5.74 per cent on Wall Stree, three hours into the outage.

As all three apps are owned by Facebook, they share the same IT infrastructure. Users began reporting that the apps had failed just before 5pm GMT today.

App users could open WhatsApp and Instagram, but the platforms failed to update or show any new content, or send or receive messages.

Meanwhile, users who attempted to open the Facebook website were greeted with an error page or a message that said their internet browser failed to connect.

Facebook’s head of communications took to the only major social media platform that was still working, Twitter, to acknowledge the outages and said the company was working to resolve the issue.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

Thousands of people took to Twitter to report the problems, including sites such as Down Detector, which pool user reports of internet outages.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Rival social media giant Twitter celebrated its new-found popularity boost …

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Social media management tool Hootsuite acknowledged the problems and said it was working with the apps.

“Facebook and Instagram are currently experiencing issues,” the company wrote in an update to users. “You may encounter issues performing actions for any Facebook or Instagram profile within Hootsuite.

“Our team is working with Facebook and Instagram to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also tweeted to say it would update users when things were “back to normal.”

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Live updates to follow.