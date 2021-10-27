Face masks made mandatory for all staff in Commons - apart from MPs

Face masks have been made mandatory for everyone working in the House of Commons, with the exception of MPs.

New guidance published by the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has outlined that all staff on the parliamentary estate, including MPs’ researchers, press and security staff, must wear a face covering.

The move would “ensure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated,” Sir Lindsay said.

MPs cannot be obligated to wear face coverings by the Commons authorities, unlike other staff, including contractors and caterers.

Staff with “legitimate exemptions” will not be required to wear them.

Health secretary Sajid Javid insisted he would wear a mask during today’s Budget while other MPs have taken a laxxer approach to wearing them in the chamber.

Javid said it was a “personal decision” for MPs to choose whether or not to cover their faces in the House.

Commons leader Jacon-Rees-Mogg said recently that Conservative MPs don’t need to wear masks because they know each other.

Government guidance in England advises people to cover their faces when around “people you don’t normally meet”.