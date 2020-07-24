EY prepared 'unqualified audit' for Wirecard last month

EY reportedly prepared an unqualified audit opinion on Wirecard’s accounts in early June, just weeks before the company collapsed.

The auditing firm delivered a draft version of its official audit opinion, according to the Financial Times. Accountants usually share a draft to give clients the opportunity to look over the numbers and assessments.

The draft reportedly rejected allegations made by whitleblowers and concerns raised by KPMG in its special audit published at the end of April.

KPMG could not verify the existence of activities which Wirecard said accounted for half of its revenue and operating profit. By June the firm had collapsed after its third-party acquiring business was discovered to be fraudulent.

In documents reviewed by the FT, EY said “based on the findings of our audit, the attached annual financial statements comply in all material respects with German commercial law applicable to corporations and give a true and fair view of the net assets and financial position of the company.”

A week after the draft opinion, Wirecard collapsed into insolvency triggering a criminal investigation into the group’s former executives as well as a probe into the German financial regulator, BaFin. This week former boss Markus Braun was arrested for a second time as Munich prosecutors accused him of committing a multiyear fraud.

Wirecard’s third-party acquiring business, TPA, was exposed as a sham. In its draft opinion, EY said its “extended audit procedures” had found no evidence that the TPA business in Asia was problematic.”

“Within the scope of the audit, we satisfied ourselves that the accusations [regarding third-party acquiring] of which we became aware were followed up and assessed by measures taken by the management board of Wirecard,” the accounting firm said.

EY added that “in the course of our extended audit procedures, no indications have arisen that would suggest any violations of the law” in relation to TPA.

EY was contacted for comment.