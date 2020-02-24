EY adds two key appointments to its Business Rates team

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

As the debate around business rates continues and speculation that it may be subject to one of the Chancellor’s key announcements on Budget day increases, EY has announced the arrival of two key appointments to its Business Rates team.

Alex White joins the team as Associate Partner, having been a business rates specialist for the last 13 years, working in both public and private sector. Prior to joining EY, he was head of the business rates team at PwC.

At EY, Alex will lead the development and growth of the business rates team. Commenting on his new role, Alex said: “A large focus of my role will be providing our clients, who have an interest in UK commercial property, with a broad range of business rates related advice.

“Business rates are a significant cost to those liable to pay the property tax. With the system becoming more complex the need for advice from professionals who specialise in the tax is essential for our clients to fully understand the impact on their own businesses.”

Ben Monk joins the team as Director and has 12 years’ experience in the business rates sector. He joins from Colliers International where he spent five and half years and has been a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since 2012.

Commenting on his new role, Ben said: “I am relishing the opportunity of joining EY’s Business Rates team. Business rates continues to be a topic of significant debate for UK tax policy. Joining the EY team gives Alex and I the opportunity to take a fresh look at an established sector with a view to refreshing our clients’ understanding and expectations of this complex area of business tax.”