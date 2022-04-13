Extinction Rebellion: Scientists glue themselves to government department in climate protest

Scientists in front of the BIES department, unfailing a banner saying ‘end fossil fuels now.’

Scientists aligned to the Extinction Rebellion group have glued themselves to the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) building in a climate protest.

In images and footage posted on social media, campaigners with the Scientists for Extinction Rebellion group, took part in the demonstration unfurling a banner saying ‘end fossil fuels now.’.

This comes as the department looks to try and shore up the UK’s energy security amid the war in Ukraine, with Kwasi Kwarteng championing the drilling of new fossil fuels, and even pursuing controversial fracking techniques..

The group were pictured wearing white scientist coats, holding up signs saying ‘new oil and gas equals death’.

Scientists who fled themselves to the BEIS ministry (credit: Scientists for XR on Twitter)

Earlier in the week environmental activists managed to shut down Lloyd’s of London’s HQ, forcing workers to stay at home.

Over the last fortnight, numerous petrol stations and garages across the country have been targeted by groups such as Extinction Rebellion.

Following the start of the war in Ukraine, Britain has made a move to ban Russian oil and gas by the end of 2022, while approaching other fuel exporters like Saudi Arabia to ensure energy security.

The Met Police it is ” aware of about 20 protesters outside an address in Victoria, today, Thursday 4 April. They have been there since about 11:00hrs.

“Officers are on scene, engaging with protesters.”

It said no arrests have been made so far.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “We are gradually driving down demand for oil and gas, but we cannot have a cliff edge by turning off our domestic source overnight. Doing so would put our energy security, British jobs and industries at risk and simply increase foreign imports, not reduce demand. Our British Energy Security Strategy sets out a long-term plan to ramp up cheap renewables as we transition away from expensive fossil fuels.”