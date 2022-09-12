Explainer-in-brief: National Mourning means Parliament back in recess

Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister’s Questions. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

After only a six week long recess, MPs – and the new prime minister – had only just come back to Parliament. But the death of the Queen means it will be in a ten day recess until next Tuesday, the day after the funeral for Elizabeth II.

In a short space of time, Liz Truss managed to spend a lot of money, announcing a £150bn package to help with energy bills only minutes before the Royal Family put out a statement about the health of the Queen.

Downing Street has stressed the Parliamentary recess won’t impact when the support package will be brought in and they will be working with energy companies in the meantime.

But parliament was set to break up again on September 22 for the party conference season. The Liberal Democrats have already cancelled their conference, which was due to start this Sunday. Labour and the Tories could have pared back events to allow Parliament to continue to sit.